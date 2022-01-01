Chicken salad in Granby
Granby restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Deep Roots Street Food
SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Deep Roots Street Food
4 Park Place, Granby
|Greek Chicken & Bacon Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Purple Cabbage, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Sourdough Croutons, and a Side of Feta Dressing (For Gluten Free Request No Croutons)
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
BAGELS
Lox Stock & Bagels
10 Hartford Avenue, Granby
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.69
Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.49
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato