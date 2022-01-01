Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve chili

Tiger Belly image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Tiger Belly

9 Mill Pond Rd, Granby

Avg 4.7 (803 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Chili Oil
More about Tiger Belly
Deep Roots Street Food image

SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Deep Roots Street Food

4 Park Place, Granby

Avg 4.7 (162 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rosie's Chili Dog$10.00
(Childhood Street Food of
Southington CT) ¼ LB Angus Beef Dog, House made Chili, Mustard, and Onions in an Artisan Bun.
Side Of Sweet Chili Vinegar dressing$$0.90
Vegan Chili
Housemade Vegan Chili, Black Beans, Pinto Beans, and Savory Spices and textured soy.
More about Deep Roots Street Food

