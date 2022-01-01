Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Granby restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
BAGELS
Lox Stock & Bagels
10 Hartford Avenue, Granby
Avg 4.3
(186 reviews)
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
SANDWICHES
Freshie's Cafe
83 Salmon Brook St, Granby
Avg 4.1
(176 reviews)
Jumbo Cookies Chocolate chip
$3.75
More about Freshie's Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Granby
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Filet Mignon
Quesadillas
Calamari
Clam Chowder
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Garlic Bread
More near Granby to explore
Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Enfield
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Southwick
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Longmeadow
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston