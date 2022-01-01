Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Granby restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
At The Barn
17R E Granby Rd, Granby
No reviews yet
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Carolina gold aioli, lettuce, tomato
More about At The Barn
Z Express
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby
No reviews yet
B. Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$18.00
Carolina Gold Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Z Express
