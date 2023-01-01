Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried pickles in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Fried Pickles
Granby restaurants that serve fried pickles
Granby’s Pizzeria
565 Salmon Brook Street, Granby
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$9.99
Served with boom boom sauce.
More about Granby’s Pizzeria
TAPAS
Zen Marketplace
10 Hartford Ave, Granby
Avg 4.5
(23 reviews)
Fried Pickles
$6.00
More about Zen Marketplace
