Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gnocchi in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Gnocchi
Granby restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA
La Figata
9 Bank Street, Granby
Avg 4.5
(581 reviews)
house made ricotta gnocchi
$19.00
mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, garlic, evoo
More about La Figata
Z Express
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby
No reviews yet
F. Ricotta Gnocchi
$22.80
red pepper parmesan cream sauce, mushrooms, garlic & spinach
More about Z Express
Browse other tasty dishes in Granby
Carbonara
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Caesar Salad
Kani Salad
Cheeseburgers
Crispy Duck
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Mac And Cheese
More near Granby to explore
Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Enfield
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Southwick
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Longmeadow
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston