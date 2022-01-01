Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve gnocchi

La Figata image

PIZZA

La Figata

9 Bank Street, Granby

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
house made ricotta gnocchi$19.00
mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, garlic, evoo
More about La Figata
Z Express image

 

Z Express

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
F. Ricotta Gnocchi$22.80
red pepper parmesan cream sauce, mushrooms, garlic & spinach
More about Z Express

