Grilled chicken in Granby

At The Barn
17R E Granby Rd, Granby
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$21.00
Truffle honey, crispy brussels, sweet potato noodles, roasted apples, dried cranberries
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fig chutney, brie, arugula, ciabatta roll
Deep Roots Street Food
4 Park Place, Granby
|GC - Chicken Bacon Ranch Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Scallions, Bacon, and a drizzle of ranch dressing.
Lox Stock & Bagels
10 Hartford Avenue, Granby
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$7.69
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato