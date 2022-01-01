Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve grilled chicken

At The Barn image

 

At The Barn

17R E Granby Rd, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$21.00
Truffle honey, crispy brussels, sweet potato noodles, roasted apples, dried cranberries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fig chutney, brie, arugula, ciabatta roll
More about At The Barn
Deep Roots Street Food image

SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Deep Roots Street Food

4 Park Place, Granby

Avg 4.7 (162 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GC - Chicken Bacon Ranch Grilled Cheese$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Scallions, Bacon, and a drizzle of ranch dressing.
More about Deep Roots Street Food
Lox Stock & Bagels image

BAGELS

Lox Stock & Bagels

10 Hartford Avenue, Granby

Avg 4.3 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$7.69
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
Z Express image

 

Z Express

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
B. Grilled Chicken Breast$25.20
truffle honey, crispy brussels, sweetpotato noodles, roasted apples, dried cranberries
More about Z Express

