Grilled chicken sandwiches in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Granby restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
At The Barn
17R E Granby Rd, Granby
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Fig chutney, brie, arugula, ciabatta roll
More about At The Barn
BAGELS
Lox Stock & Bagels
10 Hartford Avenue, Granby
Avg 4.3
(186 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
$7.69
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
