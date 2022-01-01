Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Granby

Go
Granby restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Granby
  • /
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Granby restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

At The Barn image

 

At The Barn

17R E Granby Rd, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fig chutney, brie, arugula, ciabatta roll
More about At The Barn
Lox Stock & Bagels image

BAGELS

Lox Stock & Bagels

10 Hartford Avenue, Granby

Avg 4.3 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$7.69
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Lox Stock & Bagels

Browse other tasty dishes in Granby

Fish Tacos

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Clam Chowder

Paninis

Pho

California Rolls

Map

More near Granby to explore

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Southwick

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston