Gyoza in Granby

Granby restaurants that serve gyoza

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby image

SUSHI

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby

10 Hartford Ave, Granby

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Gyoza$8.00
Tiger Belly image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Tiger Belly

9 Mill Pond Rd, Granby

Avg 4.7 (803 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$9.00
Teppan grilled house made beef dumplings served with house ponzu dipping sauce.
