Home fries in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve home fries

At The Barn image

 

At The Barn

17R E Granby Rd, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Home Fries$5.00
Home Fries$3.00
More about At The Barn
Consumer pic

 

Granby’s Pizzeria

565 Salmon Brook Street, Granby

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Home Fries$3.99
More about Granby’s Pizzeria

