Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Home fries in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Home Fries
Granby restaurants that serve home fries
At The Barn
17R E Granby Rd, Granby
No reviews yet
Loaded Home Fries
$5.00
Home Fries
$3.00
More about At The Barn
Granby’s Pizzeria
565 Salmon Brook Street, Granby
No reviews yet
Home Fries
$3.99
More about Granby’s Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Granby
Lasagna
Gnocchi
Antipasto Salad
Grilled Chicken
Sweet And Sour Chicken
Meatball Subs
Salmon Rolls
Chicken Teriyaki
More near Granby to explore
Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Enfield
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Southwick
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Longmeadow
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(264 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(860 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1019 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston