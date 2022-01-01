Ice cream cake in Granby
Granby restaurants that serve ice cream cake
More about Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
SUSHI
Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
10 Hartford Ave, Granby
|Chocolate mousse cake With Mochi Ice Cream
|$8.00
More about Deep Roots Street Food - Granby, Connecticut
SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Deep Roots Street Food - Granby, Connecticut
4 Park Place, Granby
|Cakes (6" Ice Cream)
|$28.00
Serves 6 to 8 people. Two flavors of ice creams in a 6" cake.
|Cake (9" Ice cream)
|$37.00
Serves 10 to 15 slices 9 inch cake with two flavors of ice cream
|Cake 13 X 9 (Ice Cream)
|$65.00
Serves 25 to 30.
Two flavors of ice cream.