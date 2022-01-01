Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ice cream cake in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve ice cream cake

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby image

SUSHI

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby

10 Hartford Ave, Granby

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate mousse cake With Mochi Ice Cream$8.00
More about Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
Deep Roots Street Food image

SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Deep Roots Street Food - Granby, Connecticut

4 Park Place, Granby

Avg 4.7 (162 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cakes (6" Ice Cream)$28.00
Serves 6 to 8 people. Two flavors of ice creams in a 6" cake.
Cake (9" Ice cream)$37.00
Serves 10 to 15 slices 9 inch cake with two flavors of ice cream
Cake 13 X 9 (Ice Cream)$65.00
Serves 25 to 30.
Two flavors of ice cream.
More about Deep Roots Street Food - Granby, Connecticut

