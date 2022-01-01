Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kung pao chicken in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Kung Pao Chicken
Granby restaurants that serve kung pao chicken
SUSHI
Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
10 Hartford Ave, Granby
Avg 4.4
(612 reviews)
Kung Pao Chicken Bento Box L
$12.00
More about Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
Z expire
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby
No reviews yet
Chicken Kung Pao Box
$18.00
More about Z expire
Browse other tasty dishes in Granby
Blt Wraps
Salmon Avocado Rolls
Crispy Chicken Wraps
Rice Bowls
Crab Sticks
Hummus
Sashimi
Shrimp Tempura
More near Granby to explore
Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Enfield
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Southwick
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Longmeadow
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(807 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(284 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(976 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston