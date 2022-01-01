Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kung pao chicken in Granby

Go
Granby restaurants
Toast

Granby restaurants that serve kung pao chicken

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby image

SUSHI

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby

10 Hartford Ave, Granby

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
Takeout
Kung Pao Chicken Bento Box L$12.00
More about Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
Z Express image

 

Z expire

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Kung Pao Box$18.00
More about Z expire

Browse other tasty dishes in Granby

Blt Wraps

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Crispy Chicken Wraps

Rice Bowls

Crab Sticks

Hummus

Sashimi

Shrimp Tempura

Map

More near Granby to explore

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Southwick

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (807 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston