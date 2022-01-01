Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve lobsters

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby image

SUSHI

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby

10 Hartford Ave, Granby

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$16.00
Spicy tuna, avocado,topped with lobster &tobiko
More about Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
La Figata image

PIZZA

La Figata

9 Bank Street, Granby

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$32.00
house made with mushroom, tomatoes, asparagus, and mascarpone broth
More about La Figata

