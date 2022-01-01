Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Lobsters
Granby restaurants that serve lobsters
SUSHI
Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
10 Hartford Ave, Granby
Avg 4.4
(612 reviews)
Lobster Roll
$16.00
Spicy tuna, avocado,topped with lobster &tobiko
More about Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
PIZZA
La Figata
9 Bank Street, Granby
Avg 4.5
(581 reviews)
Lobster Ravioli
$32.00
house made with mushroom, tomatoes, asparagus, and mascarpone broth
More about La Figata
