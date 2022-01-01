Paninis in Granby
Granby restaurants that serve paninis
More about La Figata
PIZZA
La Figata
9 Bank Street, Granby
|BLT Panini
|$11.00
romaine, tomatoes, bacon, herb aioli
|Italian Combo Panini
|$11.00
fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, soppressata, roasted peppers, arugula, olive oil
More about Freshie's Cafe
SANDWICHES
Freshie's Cafe
83 Salmon Brook St, Granby
|Ham It Up Panini
|$11.00
Panini sandwich Maple honey ham piled high with caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, honey mustard on Italian bread
|Ryan’s Big Turkey Panini
|$11.25
Roasted turkey topped with our sassy sauce, cheddar cheese, house pickles, baby spinach tomato, served on Italian bread all melted together 11.25
|Turkey Mozzarella Panini
|$11.00
Roasted Turkey, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomatoes, stuffed between rosemary Foccacia bread and panini pressed