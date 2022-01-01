Paninis in Granby

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Figata image

PIZZA

La Figata

9 Bank Street, Granby

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BLT Panini$11.00
romaine, tomatoes, bacon, herb aioli
Italian Combo Panini$11.00
fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, soppressata, roasted peppers, arugula, olive oil
More about La Figata
Freshie's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Freshie's Cafe

83 Salmon Brook St, Granby

Avg 4.1 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Ham It Up Panini$11.00
Panini sandwich Maple honey ham piled high with caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, honey mustard on Italian bread
Ryan’s Big Turkey Panini$11.25
Ryan’s Big Turkey Panini
Roasted turkey topped with our sassy sauce, cheddar cheese, house pickles, baby spinach tomato, served on Italian bread all melted together 11.25
Turkey Mozzarella Panini$11.00
Roasted Turkey, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomatoes, stuffed between rosemary Foccacia bread and panini pressed
More about Freshie's Cafe

Map

