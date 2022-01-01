Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in Granby

Go
Granby restaurants
Toast

Granby restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

Lox Stock & Bagels image

BAGELS

Lox Stock & Bagels

10 Hartford Avenue, Granby

Avg 4.3 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Pastrami Sandwich$8.19
Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
Freshie's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Freshie's Cafe

83 Salmon Brook St, Granby

Avg 4.1 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Nikki’s Pastrami Sandwich Special$11.75
Nikki’s Pastrami Sandwich Special
LEAN pastrami round piled high on fresh Iggy’s rye bread, topped with Swiss cheese, our house pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onions and Dijon mustard 11.75
More about Freshie's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Granby

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Prosciutto

Avocado Salad

Lobsters

Kani Salad

Calamari

Clams

Map

More near Granby to explore

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Southwick

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston