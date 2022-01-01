Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve risotto

At The Barn image

 

At The Barn

17R E Granby Rd, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Risotto$21.00
onions, garlic, espresso cheddar, pumpkin seeds
More about At The Barn
Z Express image

 

Z expire

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
B. Pumpkin Risotto$25.20
onions, garlic, espresso cheddar, pumpkin seeds
More about Z expire

