Scallops in Granby
Granby restaurants that serve scallops
More about Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
SUSHI
Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
10 Hartford Ave, Granby
|Scallop (Sushi)
|$8.00
|Spicy Scallops Avocado Roll
|$9.00
|Scallop (Sashimi)
|$10.00
More about Tiger Belly
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Tiger Belly
9 Mill Pond Rd, Granby
|Scallop Nigiri GF
|$8.00
More about At The Barn
At The Barn
17R E Granby Rd, Granby
|Pan Seared Sea Scallops
|$34.00
roasted red beet risotto, arugula ricotta pesto
More about La Figata
PIZZA
La Figata
9 Bank Street, Granby
|seared scallops
|$32.00
butternut, asparagus, & mushroom risotto, gremolata