Scallops in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve scallops

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby image

SUSHI

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby

10 Hartford Ave, Granby

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop (Sushi)$8.00
Spicy Scallops Avocado Roll$9.00
Scallop (Sashimi)$10.00
More about Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
Tiger Belly image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Tiger Belly

9 Mill Pond Rd, Granby

Avg 4.7 (803 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Nigiri GF$8.00
More about Tiger Belly
At The Barn image

 

At The Barn

17R E Granby Rd, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Sea Scallops$34.00
roasted red beet risotto, arugula ricotta pesto
More about At The Barn
La Figata image

PIZZA

La Figata

9 Bank Street, Granby

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
seared scallops$32.00
butternut, asparagus, & mushroom risotto, gremolata
More about La Figata
Z Express image

 

Z Express

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
H. Spicy Scallop Roll$10.80
F. Seared Scallops$38.40
butternut, asparagus & mushroom risotto, gremolata
H. Steak, Scallop & Jumbo Shrimp$22.80
More about Z Express

