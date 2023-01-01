Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sea scallops in Granby

Go
Granby restaurants
Toast

Granby restaurants that serve sea scallops

At The Barn image

 

At The Barn

17R E Granby Rd, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Sea Scallops$34.00
sage cider gastrique, hazelnut vegetable quinoa
More about At The Barn
Consumer pic

 

Z Express

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
B. Sea Scallops$40.80
sage cider gastrique, hazelnut vegetable quinoa
More about Z Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Granby

Lo Mein

Cheese Pizza

Cobb Salad

Crab Rangoon

Spaghetti

Peanut Butter Cookies

Sweet Corn

Mussels

Map

More near Granby to explore

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Southwick

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1049 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston