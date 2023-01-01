Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sea scallops in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Sea Scallops
Granby restaurants that serve sea scallops
At The Barn
17R E Granby Rd, Granby
No reviews yet
Pan Seared Sea Scallops
$34.00
sage cider gastrique, hazelnut vegetable quinoa
More about At The Barn
Z Express
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby
No reviews yet
B. Sea Scallops
$40.80
sage cider gastrique, hazelnut vegetable quinoa
More about Z Express
