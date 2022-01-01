Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spicy basil fried rice in Granby
Granby
/
Granby
/
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Granby restaurants that serve spicy basil fried rice
SUSHI
Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
10 Hartford Ave, Granby
Avg 4.4
(612 reviews)
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
# spicy basil fried rice
More about Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
Z Express
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby
No reviews yet
H. Thai Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Stir fried with onion, peppers, tomato, fresh basil and eggs
More about Z Express
