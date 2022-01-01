Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Granby

Granby restaurants
Toast

Granby restaurants that serve spinach salad

La Figata image

PIZZA

La Figata

9 Bank Street, Granby

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Strawberry Salad$11.00
feta, almonds, red onion, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
More about La Figata
Z Express image

 

Z expire

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
F. Spinach & Strawberry Salad$13.20
feta, almonds, red onion, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
More about Z expire

