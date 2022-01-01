Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Lox Stock & Bagels image

BAGELS

Lox Stock & Bagels of Granby

10 Hartford Avenue, Granby

Avg 4.3 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Steak & Cheese Sandwich$9.39
Seasoned Philly Steak & American Cheese
More about Lox Stock & Bagels of Granby
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food

83 Salmon Brook St, Granby

Avg 4.1 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak & Cheese Sandwich$13.75
Grilled Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Our fresh marinated flank steak topped with caramelized onions, house real horseradish sauce, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a fresh baked roll 13.75
More about Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food

