Sundaes in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve sundaes

La Figata image

PIZZA

La Figata

9 Bank Street, Granby

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brownie Sundae$8.00
Brownie Sundae$8.00
More about La Figata
Z Express image

 

Z expire

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
F. Brownie Sundae$9.60
vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup
More about Z expire

