Sweet corn in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve sweet corn

PIZZA

La Figata

9 Bank Street, Granby

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Sweet Corn$22.00
bacon, corn, tomatos, spinach, penne
Z Express

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby

No reviews yet
Takeout
F. Shrimp & Sweet Corn$26.40
