Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Granby

Go
Granby restaurants
Toast

Granby restaurants that serve tiramisu

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby image

SUSHI

Han Asian Cuisine - Granby

10 Hartford Ave, Granby

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu With Mochi Ice Cream$8.00
More about Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
La Figata image

PIZZA

La Figata

9 Bank Street, Granby

Avg 4.5 (581 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$8.00
More about La Figata

Browse other tasty dishes in Granby

Prosciutto

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Crab Cakes

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spinach Salad

Carne Asada Burritos

Map

More near Granby to explore

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Southwick

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston