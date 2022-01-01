Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Granby
/
Granby
/
Tiramisu
Granby restaurants that serve tiramisu
SUSHI
Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
10 Hartford Ave, Granby
Avg 4.4
(612 reviews)
Tiramisu With Mochi Ice Cream
$8.00
More about Han Asian Cuisine - Granby
PIZZA
La Figata
9 Bank Street, Granby
Avg 4.5
(581 reviews)
Tiramisu
$8.00
More about La Figata
Browse other tasty dishes in Granby
Prosciutto
Chicken Wraps
Grilled Chicken
Burritos
Crab Cakes
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Spinach Salad
Carne Asada Burritos
More near Granby to explore
Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Enfield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Southwick
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Longmeadow
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(149 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(309 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(784 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(931 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston