Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Granby

Go
Granby restaurants
Toast

Granby restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Lox Stock & Bagels image

BAGELS

Lox Stock & Bagels of Granby

10 Hartford Avenue, Granby

Avg 4.3 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$8.29
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Lox Stock & Bagels of Granby
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food

83 Salmon Brook St, Granby

Avg 4.1 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Fall Stuffed Turkey Meatloaf Sandwich$13.85
Fall Stuffed Turkey Meatloaf Sandwich
Fresh ground turkey seasoned and stuffed w/apple cranberry chutney, topped w/ sweet, caramelized onions, roasted sweet potato, maple aioli on a fresh baked roll
More about Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Granby

Brulee

California Rolls

Paninis

Eel

Pancakes

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Cake

Kani Salad

Map

More near Granby to explore

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Southwick

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (295 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston