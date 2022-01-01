Go
Toast

Grand Avenue Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

752 Grand Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

World Famous Wings$12.95
1 Lb. of Jumbo Wings with Choice of Flavors!!!!
Side Toast$1.95
Patty Melt$10.95
Two Eggs Any Style with Chicken Fried Steak$11.95
Served with toast or biscuit and gravy.
Blackened Chicken Deluxe$13.95
Breast of chicken blackened with Cajun spices and topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Posole$10.95
A delicious Mexican stew with pork, hominy (white corn), enchilada sauce and spices!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Divey
Outdoor Seating

Location

752 Grand Ave

Carlsbad CA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vinaka Cafe

No reviews yet

Coffee, Espresso and Food to pick up

Pure Taco

No reviews yet

With an influence from around the world, Pure Taco's team loves food, culture, good vibes and everything in between. Aiming to build a family within our four walls, "Mi casa es su casa". That's the mantra we live by and can't wait to see you time and time again!

Jeune et Jolie

No reviews yet

.

Knockout Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in today and enjoy our delicious New York Style pizza!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston