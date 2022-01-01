Go
Grand Banks

Grand Banks is a celebrated oyster bar aboard the historic wooden schooner, Sherman Zwicker.
Inspired by the floating "oyster barges" that lined Manhattan's waterfront in the 18th and 19th centuries, Grand Banks features sustainably harvested oysters, nautically inspired cocktails, and awe-inspiring views.

Pier 25

Popular Items

French Fries (to go item)$8.50
Galley french fries with seaweed salt, sage aïoli and spiced ketchup
Location

Pier 25

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:30 pm
