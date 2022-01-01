Grand Banks
Grand Banks is a celebrated oyster bar aboard the historic wooden schooner, Sherman Zwicker.
Inspired by the floating "oyster barges" that lined Manhattan's waterfront in the 18th and 19th centuries, Grand Banks features sustainably harvested oysters, nautically inspired cocktails, and awe-inspiring views.
Pier 25
Popular Items
Location
Pier 25
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bondi Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Serafina
Come on in and enjoy!
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
Lekka Burger
Vegan Burgers & Shakes