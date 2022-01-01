Grand Blanc restaurants you'll love
Grand Blanc's top cuisines
Must-try Grand Blanc restaurants
More about Italia Gardens Grand Blanc
Italia Gardens Grand Blanc
231 E Grand Blanc Rd, Grand Blanc
|Popular items
|Braided Bread & Butter
|$2.50
|Classic Chicken Parmigiano
|$18.00
|Mostaccioli
More about Pizza Mia
PIZZA
Pizza Mia
514 Perry Road, Grand Blanc
|Popular items
|SM Caesar
|$4.59
|Large Specialty
|$17.99
|Large 3 Item & Breadsticks
|$21.99
More about Detroit Wing Company
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Detroit Wing Company
6331 S. Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc
|Popular items
|Classic 12 Piece
|$17.29
|DWC Mac N Cheese
|Lg French Fries
|$4.59
More about Pita Way
Pita Way
6331 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc
|Popular items
|-Pita Way Bowl
|$11.99
Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!
|-Quesopita
|$10.79
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!
|-Detroit Shawarma
|$7.00
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
More about Little Joe's
PIZZA • GRILL
Little Joe's
11518 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken Pasta
|$11.75
Tender strips of seasoned, blackened chicken in Alfredo sauce
|Bobcat Burger
|$10.00
Our special half-pound ground sirloin served with your choice of toppings on a brioche bun
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
Deep fried cheese sticks, served with our own marinara sauce or housemade ranch