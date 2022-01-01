Grand Blanc restaurants you'll love

Grand Blanc restaurants
Toast
  • Grand Blanc

Grand Blanc's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Chicken
Chicken
Middle Eastern
Must-try Grand Blanc restaurants

Italia Gardens Grand Blanc image

 

Italia Gardens Grand Blanc

231 E Grand Blanc Rd, Grand Blanc

Avg 3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Braided Bread & Butter$2.50
Classic Chicken Parmigiano$18.00
Mostaccioli
Pizza Mia image

PIZZA

Pizza Mia

514 Perry Road, Grand Blanc

Avg 4.7 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM Caesar$4.59
Large Specialty$17.99
Large 3 Item & Breadsticks$21.99
Detroit Wing Company image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Detroit Wing Company

6331 S. Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic 12 Piece$17.29
DWC Mac N Cheese
Lg French Fries$4.59
Pita Way image

 

Pita Way

6331 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
-Pita Way Bowl$11.99
Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!
-Quesopita$10.79
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!
-Detroit Shawarma$7.00
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
Little Joe's image

PIZZA • GRILL

Little Joe's

11518 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Chicken Pasta$11.75
Tender strips of seasoned, blackened chicken in Alfredo sauce
Bobcat Burger$10.00
Our special half-pound ground sirloin served with your choice of toppings on a brioche bun
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Deep fried cheese sticks, served with our own marinara sauce or housemade ranch
