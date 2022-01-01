Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Grand Blanc

Grand Blanc restaurants
Grand Blanc restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc

11501 Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Soft Pretzels$8.50
Two freshly baked soft pretzelswith cheddar cheese sauce
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Detroit Wing Company

6331 S. Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie$3.99
More about Detroit Wing Company
6 Pretzel Sticks image

PIZZA • GRILL

Little Joe's

11518 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
Takeout
6 Pretzel Sticks$10.00
6 warm pretzel sticks sprinkled with kosher salt & served with your choice of our housemade ranch or beer cheese sauce
4 Pretzel Sticks$8.00
4 warm pretzel sticks sprinkled with kosher salt & served with your choice of our housemade ranch or beer cheese sauce
More about Little Joe's

