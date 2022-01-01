Pretzels in Grand Blanc
Grand Blanc restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc
11501 Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc
|Jumbo Soft Pretzels
|$8.50
Two freshly baked soft pretzelswith cheddar cheese sauce
More about Detroit Wing Company
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Detroit Wing Company
6331 S. Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc
|Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie
|$3.99
More about Little Joe's
PIZZA • GRILL
Little Joe's
11518 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc
|6 Pretzel Sticks
|$10.00
6 warm pretzel sticks sprinkled with kosher salt & served with your choice of our housemade ranch or beer cheese sauce
|4 Pretzel Sticks
|$8.00
4 warm pretzel sticks sprinkled with kosher salt & served with your choice of our housemade ranch or beer cheese sauce