Quesadillas in Grand Blanc

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc
11501 Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast or slow roasted, hand shredded beef, shredded cheese sauteed green peppers and onions. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, our house made guacamole and our house salsa.
Little Joe's
11518 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Onion, green pepper, jalapenos, and colby jack cheese between 2 grilled flour tortillas. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce & tomatoes on the side.
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$4.00
Grilled chicken and colby jack cheese between 2 grilled flour tortillas.
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.00
Colby jack cheese between 2 grilled flour tortillas.