Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Grand Blanc

Go
Grand Blanc restaurants
Toast

Grand Blanc restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc

11501 Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$11.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast or slow roasted, hand shredded beef, shredded cheese sauteed green peppers and onions. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, our house made guacamole and our house salsa.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Little Joe's

11518 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.00
Onion, green pepper, jalapenos, and colby jack cheese between 2 grilled flour tortillas. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce & tomatoes on the side.
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$4.00
Grilled chicken and colby jack cheese between 2 grilled flour tortillas.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$4.00
Colby jack cheese between 2 grilled flour tortillas.
More about Little Joe's

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Blanc

Fish And Chips

Fish Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Spaghetti

Patty Melts

French Fries

Map

More near Grand Blanc to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston