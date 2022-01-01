Reuben in Grand Blanc
Grand Blanc restaurants that serve reuben
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc
11501 Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc
|Aubree's Turkey Reuben
|$12.00
Oven-roasted turkey breast, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing served on swirled marble rye bread and grilled.
|Aubree's Reuben
|$13.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing sandwiched between swirled marble rye bread and grilled.
More about Little Joe's
PIZZA • GRILL
Little Joe's
11518 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc
|Turkey Reuben
|$11.00
Shaved turkey breast, coleslaw, honey mustard, and imported Swiss cheese on Great Harvest rye bread
|Classic Reuben
|$11.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted imported Swiss topped with thousand island dressed on Great Harvest rye