Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Grand Blanc

Go
Grand Blanc restaurants
Toast

Grand Blanc restaurants that serve reuben

Consumer pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc

11501 Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Aubree's Turkey Reuben$12.00
Oven-roasted turkey breast, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing served on swirled marble rye bread and grilled.
Aubree's Reuben$13.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing sandwiched between swirled marble rye bread and grilled.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Little Joe's

11518 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$11.00
Shaved turkey breast, coleslaw, honey mustard, and imported Swiss cheese on Great Harvest rye bread
Classic Reuben$11.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted imported Swiss topped with thousand island dressed on Great Harvest rye
More about Little Joe's

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Blanc

Salmon

Patty Melts

Cookies

French Fries

Chili

Fish And Chips

Cheese Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Grand Blanc to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston