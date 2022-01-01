Spinach pizza in Grand Blanc

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc

11501 Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Feta Pizza Rolls$12.00
Our delicious pizza rolls stuffed with spinach, feta cheese, and our signature five-cheese blend.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc
Little Joe's image

PIZZA • GRILL

Little Joe's

11518 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
Takeout
Medium Spinach & Feta Pizza$16.00
Spinach, mushroom, red onion, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella & provolone cheese, and garlic sauce. Please no substitutions.
Small Spinach & Feta Pizza$12.00
Spinach, mushroom, red onion, tomatoes, feta, mozzarella & provolone cheese, and garlic sauce. Please no substitutions.
More about Little Joe's

