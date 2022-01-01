Tacos in Grand Blanc

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc

11501 Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cabo Fish Tacos$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
Pub Tacos (3)$9.00
Pub Tacos (2)$7.00
Fish Taco image

PIZZA • GRILL

Little Joe's

11518 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$5.00
Beer-battered cod, shredded cabbage, cilantro and pico de gallo and topped with our housemade chipotle ranch
*individual taco*
Beef Taco$4.00
Ground beef, colby jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato *individual taco*
Pulled Pork Taco$5.00
Pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ, coleslaw and pickle chips
*individual taco*
