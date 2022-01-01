Tacos in Grand Blanc
Grand Blanc restaurants that serve tacos
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Grand Blanc
11501 Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc
|Cabo Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
|Pub Tacos (3)
|$9.00
|Pub Tacos (2)
|$7.00
Little Joe's
PIZZA • GRILL
Little Joe's
11518 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc
|Fish Taco
|$5.00
Beer-battered cod, shredded cabbage, cilantro and pico de gallo and topped with our housemade chipotle ranch
*individual taco*
|Beef Taco
|$4.00
Ground beef, colby jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato *individual taco*
|Pulled Pork Taco
|$5.00
Pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ, coleslaw and pickle chips
*individual taco*