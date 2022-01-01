Grand Canyon Brewing - Flagstaff
Come in and enjoy!
1800 S MILTON RD
Location
1800 S MILTON RD
Flagstaff AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Kachina Kitchen
Family Mexican Restaurant since the 60's.
Traditional Mexican food,
NiMarco's Pizza
Local business since 1979. We are family owned and operated. We thank you and appreciate your business!
Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
The Real Kitchen
The Real Kitchen offers clean, healthy, delicious meals for all ways of eating -- from vegan to carnivore. Gluten-free, allergy-aware, and keto- and paleo-friendly, our menu uses only premium ingredients, quality oils, and house-made sauces -- so you can enjoy the great real food you deserve! Currently, we're open Wed-Sun from 3 to 7 pm, offering our convenient heat-at-home meals to take away. Order online, and call for curbside pickup when you arrive. Or, come in and try the hot meal-of-the-day, while you enjoy a drink in our dining room or on our comfortable patio. We look forward to seeing you!