Bacon cheeseburgers in Grand Forks
Grand Forks restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks
|GR Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.49
A classic bacon cheeseburger with our signature GR sauce. Served with American cheese, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.
|Bacon Bourbon Burger
|$15.49
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onion and peppers with a bourbon sauce.