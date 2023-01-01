Boneless wings in Grand Forks
Grand Forks restaurants that serve boneless wings
Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks
|Boneless Wings (12)
|$13.99
All wings are served with your choice of dipping sauce...
CHOOSE YOUR DRY RUB:
Mild Parmesan truffle
Medium Buffalo, Caribbean jerk or Cajun
Hot Mango habañero
OR SAUCE:
Mild Parmesan garlic or Lumber Jack BBQ
Medium Sweet chili BBQ, Honey sriracha or Buffalo
Hot Mango habañero, Kick n’ bourbon or Korean BBQ
Rhombus Guys Brewing Company - 116 South 3rd Street
116 South 3rd Street, Grand Forks
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00