Boneless wings in Grand Forks

All wings are served with your choice of dipping sauce...

CHOOSE YOUR DRY RUB:

Mild Parmesan truffle

Medium Buffalo, Caribbean jerk or Cajun

Hot Mango habañero

OR SAUCE:

Mild Parmesan garlic or Lumber Jack BBQ

Medium Sweet chili BBQ, Honey sriracha or Buffalo

Hot Mango habañero, Kick n’ bourbon or Korean BBQ

