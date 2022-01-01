Chicken salad in Grand Forks
Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.49
Crisp fresh salad greens, smoked bacon, blended cheeses, chopped egg, and tomatoes with crispy chicken tenderloins tossed in hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.50
Crisp romaine topped with sliced grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons. Caesar dressing and toppings served on the side.
|Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, sweet dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, crisp fresh greens and sweet Italian dressing.