Chicken sandwiches in Grand Forks

Ground Round
2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks
|Chicken Alfredo
|$15.79
Penne pasta with rich Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled chicken breast.
|Combination Plate
|$13.49
Pick your combination! Sweet & Sour CHICKEN, PORK, OR SHRIMP; Chicken Chow Mein, Pork Fried Rice, and 1 Pork Egg Roll. Served with Sweet & Sour on the side.
|GR Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.99
A classic bacon cheeseburger with our signature GR sauce. Served with American cheese, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ely's Ivy
22 S 3rd St, Grand Forks
|Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
warm spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic toasted bread
|Poke Bowl
|$15.00
Sashimi Yellow Fin Tuna tossed in soy ginger, wakame salad, jasmine rice, pickled daikon radish, cucumbers, scallions, wasabi aioli, sesame seeds, and a side of garlic chili sauce
|Pickle Dip
|$10.00
Ely's corned beef, pickles, and cream cheese dip with carrots, celery, and house made red river valley potato chips