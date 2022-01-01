Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Grand Forks

Grand Forks restaurants
Grand Forks restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Ground Round image

 

Ground Round

2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Alfredo$15.79
Penne pasta with rich Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled chicken breast.
Combination Plate$13.49
Pick your combination! Sweet & Sour CHICKEN, PORK, OR SHRIMP; Chicken Chow Mein, Pork Fried Rice, and 1 Pork Egg Roll. Served with Sweet & Sour on the side.
GR Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
A classic bacon cheeseburger with our signature GR sauce. Served with American cheese, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.
More about Ground Round
Ely's Ivy image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ely's Ivy

22 S 3rd St, Grand Forks

Avg 5 (455 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Artichoke Dip$10.00
warm spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic toasted bread
Poke Bowl$15.00
Sashimi Yellow Fin Tuna tossed in soy ginger, wakame salad, jasmine rice, pickled daikon radish, cucumbers, scallions, wasabi aioli, sesame seeds, and a side of garlic chili sauce
Pickle Dip$10.00
Ely's corned beef, pickles, and cream cheese dip with carrots, celery, and house made red river valley potato chips
More about Ely's Ivy

