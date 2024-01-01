Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Grand Forks

Grand Forks restaurants
Grand Forks restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Southgate Casino Bar & Grill (The Gate) - 2525 South Washington Street

2525 South Washington Street, Grand Forks

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$12.95
Choice of crispy, grilled, or grilled caribbean chicken with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with a side of spicy ranch.
More about Southgate Casino Bar & Grill (The Gate) - 2525 South Washington Street
Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks

2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks

TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Crispy Buffalo chicken tenderloins, shredded cheeses, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing.
Caribbean Jerk Chicken Wrap$11.99
Jerk Chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico, and alfredo wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with one side.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine, tomatoes, & Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with one side.
More about Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks

