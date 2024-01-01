Chicken wraps in Grand Forks
Grand Forks restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Southgate Casino Bar & Grill (The Gate) - 2525 South Washington Street
Southgate Casino Bar & Grill (The Gate) - 2525 South Washington Street
2525 South Washington Street, Grand Forks
|Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Choice of crispy, grilled, or grilled caribbean chicken with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with a side of spicy ranch.
More about Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Crispy Buffalo chicken tenderloins, shredded cheeses, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing.
|Caribbean Jerk Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Jerk Chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico, and alfredo wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with one side.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine, tomatoes, & Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with one side.