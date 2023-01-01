Chimichangas in Grand Forks

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ground Round image

 

Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks

2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Chimichanga$14.99
Tortilla filled with black beans and chicken golden fried and topped with pepper jack cheese sauce, Pico de Gallo & Texas toothpicks. Served with Mexi-Rice, seasoned sour cream & salsa.
Beef Chimichanga$14.99
Tortilla filled with black beans and seasoned beef golden fried and topped with pepper jack cheese sauce, Pico de Gallo, & Texas toothpicks. Served with Mexi Rice, seasoned sour cream & salsa.
More about Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
Restaurant banner

 

Charras - Charras Grand Forks

3915 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$14.00
More about Charras - Charras Grand Forks

