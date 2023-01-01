Chimichangas in Grand Forks
Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$14.99
Tortilla filled with black beans and chicken golden fried and topped with pepper jack cheese sauce, Pico de Gallo & Texas toothpicks. Served with Mexi-Rice, seasoned sour cream & salsa.
|Beef Chimichanga
|$14.99
Tortilla filled with black beans and seasoned beef golden fried and topped with pepper jack cheese sauce, Pico de Gallo, & Texas toothpicks. Served with Mexi Rice, seasoned sour cream & salsa.