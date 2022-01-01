Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Grand Forks

Grand Forks restaurants
Grand Forks restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Ground Round image

 

Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks

2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.50
Crisp romaine topped with sliced grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons. Caesar dressing and toppings served on the side.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.49
Crisp fresh salad greens, smoked bacon, blended cheeses, chopped egg, and tomatoes with grilled chicken tossed in hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
Grilled Chicken Club Salad$13.49
Crisp fresh salad greens, smoked bacon, blended cheeses, chopped egg, and tomatoes with grilled chicken. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Banner pic

 

Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks - 312 Kittson Ave

312 Kittson Ave, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Spring Mix, Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons.
