Mac and cheese in Grand Forks

Grand Forks restaurants
Grand Forks restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks

2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Hound Dog Mac N Cheese$6.49
A combination of corn dogs and mac 'n cheese.
Kid's Mac N Cheese$6.49
Kraft Easy-Mac served with 1 side.
Chicken Mac & Cheese$17.99
Penne pasta, creamy Gouda & Cheddar sauce, grilled chicken, jalapenos, chopped bacon, pico de gallo, and scallions. Sprinkled with with parmesan cheese, parsley and served with a garlic breadstick.
More about Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
Rhombus Guys Brewing Company - 116 South 3rd Street

116 South 3rd Street, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Bites$9.00
More about Rhombus Guys Brewing Company - 116 South 3rd Street

