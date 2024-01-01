Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Grand Forks

Grand Forks restaurants
Grand Forks restaurants that serve quesadillas

Southgate Casino Bar & Grill (The Gate) - 2525 South Washington Street

2525 South Washington Street, Grand Forks

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled chicken with tomatoes, onions, green chilies, cheese, served with chips and salsa and your choice of dipping sauce.
Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks

2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$15.79
Diced chicken, melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo and smoked bacon. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Add guacamole $2.29
Fajita Quesadilla$14.99
Grilled onions & peppers, chicken, Pico de Gallo, melted cheeses, & bacon. Served with seasoned sour cream & salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla$13.99
The Loft Bar -

308 Demers Avenue, Grand Forks

TakeoutDelivery
Mega Cali-Quesadilla
12 inch flour tortilla, stuffed with monetary jack cheese, served with chips, salsa, sour cream, queso
