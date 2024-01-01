Quesadillas in Grand Forks
Grand Forks restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Southgate Casino Bar & Grill (The Gate) - 2525 South Washington Street
Southgate Casino Bar & Grill (The Gate) - 2525 South Washington Street
2525 South Washington Street, Grand Forks
|Quesadilla
|$12.95
Grilled chicken with tomatoes, onions, green chilies, cheese, served with chips and salsa and your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.79
Diced chicken, melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo and smoked bacon. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Add guacamole $2.29
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$14.99
Grilled onions & peppers, chicken, Pico de Gallo, melted cheeses, & bacon. Served with seasoned sour cream & salsa.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$13.99