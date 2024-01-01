Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Grand Forks

Grand Forks restaurants
Grand Forks restaurants that serve sliders

Varsity Ice House

1405 Demers Ave, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Slider$14.49
More about Varsity Ice House
Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks

2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burger Sliders$13.59
Grilled and topped with pepper-jack cheese and caramelized onions on a grilled sweet roll. Served with a garnish of Onion Rings and a side of GR sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Sliders$12.99
3 Crispy Chicken sliders tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese on Hawaiian rolls. Served with a 2oz coleslaw and 1 classic side.
More about Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks

