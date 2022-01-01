Tacos in Grand Forks
Grand Forks restaurants that serve tacos
More about Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks
|Baja Fish Tacos (3)
|$15.49
Golden-fried fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and a tangy dressing. Served with cilantro-lime rice.
|Norway Taco
|$10.99
Fry-Bread topped with our House-Made Taco Meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, Pico, and sliced jalapenos. Served with Seasoned Sour Cream & Salsa.
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$14.49
Crisp shredded lettuce, blended cheeses, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, tortilla strips, and seasoned chicken. Topped with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Add guacamole 2.29
More about Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks - 312 Kittson Ave
Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks - 312 Kittson Ave
312 Kittson Ave, Grand Forks
|Taco - Personal
|$13.00
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
|Taco - Small
|$22.00
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
|Taco - Large
|$30.00
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.