Tacos in Grand Forks

Grand Forks restaurants
Grand Forks restaurants that serve tacos

Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks

2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks

TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos (3)$15.49
Golden-fried fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and a tangy dressing. Served with cilantro-lime rice.
Norway Taco$10.99
Fry-Bread topped with our House-Made Taco Meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, Pico, and sliced jalapenos. Served with Seasoned Sour Cream & Salsa.
Chicken Taco Salad$14.49
Crisp shredded lettuce, blended cheeses, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, tortilla strips, and seasoned chicken. Topped with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Add guacamole 2.29
Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks - 312 Kittson Ave

312 Kittson Ave, Grand Forks

TakeoutFast Pay
Taco - Personal$13.00
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Taco - Small$22.00
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Taco - Large$30.00
Marinara, Beef, Black olive, Onion, Mozzarella; after baking: Tortilla chips, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce with salsa and sour cream on the side.
