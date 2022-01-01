Grand Haven restaurants you'll love

Go
Grand Haven restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Grand Haven

Grand Haven's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Grand Haven restaurants

The Kirby House image

FRENCH FRIES

The Kirby House

2 Washington Ave., Grand Haven

Avg 4 (1004 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KIRBY CASHEW CHICKEN STIR FRY$15.99
chicken breast, julienne vegetables, broccoli, napa cabbage, cashews, stir fry sauce, jasmine rice
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWHICH$12.99
tender fried chicken, red onion, crunchy pickles, bacon, shredded lettuce, chipotle aioli, toasted brioche bun
5-CHEESE PENNE PASTA (V)$11.99
signature 5-cheese cream sauce, romano & butter toasted bread crumbs, fresh parsley. add smoked bacon 2 avaliable gluten-free: gf pasta, red sauce, romano cheese, fresh basil, add 2
More about The Kirby House
The Toasted Pickle image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Pickle

112 Washington Ave., Grand Haven

Avg 4.3 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tomato Soup
Made with our secret blend of herbs and spices and topped with crema. A must- have with our grilled cheese sandwiches
Nashville Hottie$10.95
Crispy chicken breast, sweet & spicy pickles, house made coleslaw topped with Toasted Pickle hottie sauce & serrano crema on a brioche bun
Full Green Goddess$11.95
Featured on the Food Network/Cooking Channel it's our grilled cheese with goat cheese, cheddar, avocado & sweet house made pesto on sourdough. Served with a shot of house made Tomato soup.
More about The Toasted Pickle
Noto's at the Bil-Mar image

 

Noto's at the Bil-Mar

1223 S. Harbor Dr., Grand Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza 27$16.00
olive oil, roasted garlic, tomato, gorgonzola, basil
Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
mamma Noto's house made bolognese, spaghetti, basil, ricotta
Add house made meatballs or Italian sausage for $4.00
Grilled Fish Tacos$20.00
mahi-mahi . chimichurri . cilantro . lime cabbage slaw
More about Noto's at the Bil-Mar
The Paisley Pig GastroPub image

 

The Paisley Pig GastroPub

501 Miller Dr., Grand Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Paisley Pig$15.00
Pulled pork, root beer bbq, chipotle slaw, grilled stout beer bun
Don't Get Saucy with Me$19.00
Fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, tomato, walnut pesto, balsamic drizzle
Turkey$15.00
Turkey & Michigan bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Michigan cherry aioli, grilled sprouted honey wheat
More about The Paisley Pig GastroPub
Grand Armory Brewery image

 

Grand Armory Brewery

17 S. 2nd St., Grand Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Grand Armory Brewery
Mr. Scrib’s image

 

Mr. Scrib’s

317 N beacon blvd, Grand Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mr. Scrib’s
Map

More near Grand Haven to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston