Grand Haven restaurants you'll love

More about The Kirby House
FRENCH FRIES
The Kirby House
2 Washington Ave., Grand Haven
|Popular items
|KIRBY CASHEW CHICKEN STIR FRY
|$15.99
chicken breast, julienne vegetables, broccoli, napa cabbage, cashews, stir fry sauce, jasmine rice
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWHICH
|$12.99
tender fried chicken, red onion, crunchy pickles, bacon, shredded lettuce, chipotle aioli, toasted brioche bun
|5-CHEESE PENNE PASTA (V)
|$11.99
signature 5-cheese cream sauce, romano & butter toasted bread crumbs, fresh parsley. add smoked bacon 2 avaliable gluten-free: gf pasta, red sauce, romano cheese, fresh basil, add 2
More about The Toasted Pickle
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Toasted Pickle
112 Washington Ave., Grand Haven
|Popular items
|Tomato Soup
Made with our secret blend of herbs and spices and topped with crema. A must- have with our grilled cheese sandwiches
|Nashville Hottie
|$10.95
Crispy chicken breast, sweet & spicy pickles, house made coleslaw topped with Toasted Pickle hottie sauce & serrano crema on a brioche bun
|Full Green Goddess
|$11.95
Featured on the Food Network/Cooking Channel it's our grilled cheese with goat cheese, cheddar, avocado & sweet house made pesto on sourdough. Served with a shot of house made Tomato soup.
More about Noto's at the Bil-Mar
Noto's at the Bil-Mar
1223 S. Harbor Dr., Grand Haven
|Popular items
|Pizza 27
|$16.00
olive oil, roasted garlic, tomato, gorgonzola, basil
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$19.00
mamma Noto's house made bolognese, spaghetti, basil, ricotta
Add house made meatballs or Italian sausage for $4.00
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$20.00
mahi-mahi . chimichurri . cilantro . lime cabbage slaw
More about The Paisley Pig GastroPub
The Paisley Pig GastroPub
501 Miller Dr., Grand Haven
|Popular items
|Paisley Pig
|$15.00
Pulled pork, root beer bbq, chipotle slaw, grilled stout beer bun
|Don't Get Saucy with Me
|$19.00
Fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, tomato, walnut pesto, balsamic drizzle
|Turkey
|$15.00
Turkey & Michigan bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Michigan cherry aioli, grilled sprouted honey wheat
More about Mr. Scrib’s
Mr. Scrib’s
317 N beacon blvd, Grand Haven