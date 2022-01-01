Burritos in Grand Haven
The Kirby House
2 Washington Ave., Grand Haven
|KIRBY CHICKEN BURRITO
|$14.69
chipotle chicken , soft flour tortilla, spanish rice, house enchilada sauce, 4-cheese blend, scallions, lime-cilantro crema, pico de gallo, tortilla chips / side of guac, pico or sour cream .75 ea. :
|KIRBY VEGI CHIX BURRITO (V)
|$15.98
veggi chicken, soft flour tortilla, spanish rice, house enchilada sauce, 4-cheese blend, scallions, lime-cilantro crema, pico de gallo, tortilla chips / side of guac, pico or sour cream .75 ea.
|KIRBY BEEF BURRITO
|$14.69
seasoned ground beef, soft flour tortilla, spanish rice, house enchilada sauce, 4-cheese blend, scallions, lime-cilantro crema, pico de gallo, tortilla chips / side of guac, pico or sour cream .75 ea.