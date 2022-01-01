Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Grand Haven

Go
Grand Haven restaurants
Toast

Grand Haven restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Kirby House

2 Washington Ave., Grand Haven

Avg 4 (1004 reviews)
Takeout
KIRBY CHICKEN BURRITO$14.69
chipotle chicken , soft flour tortilla, spanish rice, house enchilada sauce, 4-cheese blend, scallions, lime-cilantro crema, pico de gallo, tortilla chips / side of guac, pico or sour cream .75 ea. :
KIRBY VEGI CHIX BURRITO (V)$15.98
veggi chicken, soft flour tortilla, spanish rice, house enchilada sauce, 4-cheese blend, scallions, lime-cilantro crema, pico de gallo, tortilla chips / side of guac, pico or sour cream .75 ea.
KIRBY BEEF BURRITO$14.69
seasoned ground beef, soft flour tortilla, spanish rice, house enchilada sauce, 4-cheese blend, scallions, lime-cilantro crema, pico de gallo, tortilla chips / side of guac, pico or sour cream .75 ea.
More about The Kirby House
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Snug Harbor and Jelly's

311 S Harbor Dr, Grand Haven

Avg 4.2 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wet Burrito$15.00
More about Snug Harbor and Jelly's

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Haven

Chopped Salad

Clams

Pepperoni Pizza

Nachos

Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Grand Haven to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1541 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston