Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Grand Haven
/
Grand Haven
/
Chicken Tenders
Grand Haven restaurants that serve chicken tenders
FRENCH FRIES
The Kirby House
2 Washington Ave., Grand Haven
Avg 4
(1004 reviews)
CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS
$6.99
More about The Kirby House
The Paisley Pig GastroPub
501 Miller Dr., Grand Haven
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders with Fries
$14.99
More about The Paisley Pig GastroPub
Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Haven
Chili
Cookies
Waffles
Sweet Potato Fries
Hummus
Nachos
Cheese Pizza
Greek Salad
More near Grand Haven to explore
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Saugatuck
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Holland
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Wyoming
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Jenison
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Coopersville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1358 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston