Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Grand Haven

Go
Grand Haven restaurants
Toast

Grand Haven restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Kirby House

2 Washington Ave., Grand Haven

Avg 4 (1004 reviews)
Takeout
CUP WHITE CHICKEN CHILI$4.49
housemade with northern beans. served with shredded cheese and corn tortilla chips
BOWL WHITE CHICKEN CHILI$6.49
housemade with northern beans. served with shredded cheese and corn tortilla chips
More about The Kirby House
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Pickle

112 Washington Ave., Grand Haven

Avg 4.3 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Hearty Beef Chili
House made chili with fresh tomatoes, ground beef, beans & our own secret blend of spices
More about The Toasted Pickle
Item pic

 

The Paisley Pig GastroPub

501 Miller Dr., Grand Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheddar Chili Dog
chili sauce, all beef hot dog, red onion, cheddar cheese, ketchup & mustard drizzle
More about The Paisley Pig GastroPub

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Haven

Nachos

Pepperoni Pizza

Greek Salad

Pies

Veggie Burgers

Clams

Sweet Potato Fries

Naan

Map

More near Grand Haven to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston