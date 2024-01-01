Filet mignon in Grand Haven

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noto's at the Bil-Mar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Noto's at the Bil-Mar

1223 S. Harbor Dr., Grand Haven

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Filet Mignon$59.00
Center Cut Angus Beef Tenderloin, Truffled Fingerling Fries, Caramelized Mushrooms, Fresh Vegetables, Herb Butter, Marsala Demi Glace
More about Noto's at the Bil-Mar
Item pic

 

The Paisley Pig GastroPub - Grand Haven

501 Miller Dr., Grand Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
7 oz Filet Mignon$53.99
Double R Ranch Top 1/3 Choice Signature Steak
Prep Options Include:
1. Chimichurri, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Shaved Brussels Sprouts
2. Black Garlic, Crispy Fingerlings, Sautéed Garlicky Broccoli & Blistered Tomatoes
3. Brandy Truffle Mushroom Cream, au Poivre, Potato Gratin, Maple Harissa Carrots
4. House Seasonings, Choice Of Two Sides
More about The Paisley Pig GastroPub - Grand Haven

