Filet mignon in Grand Haven
Grand Haven restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Noto's at the Bil-Mar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Noto's at the Bil-Mar
1223 S. Harbor Dr., Grand Haven
|Filet Mignon
|$59.00
Center Cut Angus Beef Tenderloin, Truffled Fingerling Fries, Caramelized Mushrooms, Fresh Vegetables, Herb Butter, Marsala Demi Glace
More about The Paisley Pig GastroPub - Grand Haven
The Paisley Pig GastroPub - Grand Haven
501 Miller Dr., Grand Haven
|7 oz Filet Mignon
|$53.99
Double R Ranch Top 1/3 Choice Signature Steak
Prep Options Include:
1. Chimichurri, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Shaved Brussels Sprouts
2. Black Garlic, Crispy Fingerlings, Sautéed Garlicky Broccoli & Blistered Tomatoes
3. Brandy Truffle Mushroom Cream, au Poivre, Potato Gratin, Maple Harissa Carrots
4. House Seasonings, Choice Of Two Sides